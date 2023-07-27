The Current Price For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s traded shares were 1.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.94% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the CUK share is $17.67, that puts it down -4.68 from that peak though still a striking 67.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.43. The company’s market capitalization is $23.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) registered a 4.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.94% in intraday trading to $16.88 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.60%, and it has moved by 18.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 121.46%. The short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is 2.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.07, which implies an increase of 1.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, CUK is trading at a discount of -48.1% off the target high and 58.53% off the low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carnival Corporation & plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) shares have gone up 72.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.00% against 9.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.98 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.00%. While earnings are projected to return 39.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.40% per annum.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.91%, with the float percentage being 23.91%. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.32 million shares (or 9.11% of all shares), a total value of $121.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.64 million shares, is of Norges Bank Investment Management’s that is approximately 2.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19310.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.