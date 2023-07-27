The $0.21 Is The Price At Which Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.49% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the TKAT share is $2.17, that puts it down -933.33 from that peak though still a striking 9.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $6.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 349.68K shares over the past three months.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) registered a -13.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.49% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.61%, and it has moved by -36.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.45%. The short interest in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 79.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, TKAT is trading at a discount of -376.19% off the target high and -376.19% off the low.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $304k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.66 million by the end of Mar 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -87.20% and then jump by 42.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.20%. While earnings are projected to return 62.70% in 2023.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Takung Art Co. Ltd. insiders own 8.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.89%, with the float percentage being 0.97%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 80509.0 shares (or 0.23% of all shares), a total value of $50728.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 76000.0 shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $47887.0.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 76000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41830.0 market value.