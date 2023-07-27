Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Shares Have Been Up About 6.29% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the recent session, Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $75.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.01% or $6.85. The 52-week high for the TXT share is $76.11, that puts it down -1.14 from that peak though still a striking 22.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.03. The company’s market capitalization is $15.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Textron Inc. (TXT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TXT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) trade information

Textron Inc. (TXT) registered a 10.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.01% in intraday trading to $75.25 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.52%, and it has moved by 13.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.09%. The short interest in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is 4.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.95, which implies an increase of 8.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $93.00 respectively. As a result, TXT is trading at a discount of -23.59% off the target high and 6.98% off the low.

Textron Inc. (TXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Textron Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Textron Inc. (TXT) shares have gone up 7.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.93% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.00% this quarter and then jump 25.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.41 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.49 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.15 billion and $3.08 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.20% and then jump by 13.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.50%. While earnings are projected to return 21.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.90% per annum.

TXT Dividends

Textron Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Textron Inc. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s Major holders

Textron Inc. insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.26%, with the float percentage being 86.65%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 782 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.13 million shares (or 11.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Textron Inc. (TXT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 9.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $654.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.36 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $450.56 million.