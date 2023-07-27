Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM): Is It Possible To Be Up 245.73% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.15% or $3.11. The 52-week high for the SYM share is $53.83, that puts it down -30.4 from that peak though still a striking 78.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.75. The company’s market capitalization is $23.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 995.07K shares over the past three months.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SYM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) registered a 8.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.15% in intraday trading to $41.28 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.24%, and it has moved by 11.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 123.86%. The short interest in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is 5.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.62, which implies an increase of 0.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, SYM is trading at a discount of -25.97% off the target high and 22.48% off the low.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Symbotic Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares have gone up 162.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -154.55% against 19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 310.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $261.02 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $299.68 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $96.3 million and $244.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 171.00% and then jump by 22.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 95.60% in 2023.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Symbotic Inc. insiders own 29.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.08%, with the float percentage being 82.45%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22.0 million shares (or 35.80% of all shares), a total value of $502.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.0 million shares, is of SB Global Advisers Ltd’s that is approximately 32.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $238.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $11.27 million.