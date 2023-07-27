Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI)

During the last session, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI)’s traded shares were 14.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.70% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SASI share is $1.33, that puts it down -478.26 from that peak though still a striking 21.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $3.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 157.64K shares over the past three months.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SASI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) trade information

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) registered a 22.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.70% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -40.26%, and it has moved by -38.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.92%. The short interest in Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 77.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, SASI is trading at a discount of -334.78% off the target high and -334.78% off the low.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) shares have gone down -59.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.40% against 18.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 59.10% this quarter and then jump 59.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 131.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $440k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $560k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $237k and $188k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 85.70% and then jump by 197.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.60%. While earnings are projected to return -9.40% in 2023.

SASI Dividends

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI)’s Major holders

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.81%, with the float percentage being 10.90%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 6.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $47650.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43421.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 59128.0, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $35181.0.