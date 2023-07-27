Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) At $115.50 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s traded shares were 8.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $115.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.08% or -$2.45. The 52-week high for the ORCL share is $127.54, that puts it down -10.42 from that peak though still a striking 47.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.78. The company’s market capitalization is $308.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.52 million shares over the past three months.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ORCL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 19 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) registered a -2.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.08% in intraday trading to $115.50 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.69%, and it has moved by -1.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.29%. The short interest in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is 13.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $129.15, which implies an increase of 10.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $82.50 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, ORCL is trading at a discount of -29.87% off the target high and 28.57% off the low.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oracle Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shares have gone up 28.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.62% against 12.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.26 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.01 billion by the end of Nov 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.50%. While earnings are projected to return 27.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.46% per annum.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Oracle Corporation is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders