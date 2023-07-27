Now Is The Time To Buy Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ: STKH)

During the last session, Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.68% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the STKH share is $4.38, that puts it down -280.87 from that peak though still a striking 51.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $192.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 358.68K shares over the past three months.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) trade information

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) registered a 2.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.68% in intraday trading to $1.15 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.63%, and it has moved by 40.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.28%. The short interest in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) is 51580.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 77.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, STKH is trading at a discount of -334.78% off the target high and -334.78% off the low.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Steakholder Foods Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) shares have gone up 11.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 96.90% against -9.90.

While earnings are projected to return -45.70% in 2023.

STKH Dividends

Steakholder Foods Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH)’s Major holders

Steakholder Foods Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.31%, with the float percentage being 0.31%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 3.14% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF owns about 4440.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4528.0 market value.