Now Is The Time To Buy Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO)

During the last session, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.50% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the EVLO share is $65.80, that puts it down -735.03 from that peak though still a striking 93.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $131.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 969.34K shares over the past three months.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. EVLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.3.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) registered a 7.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.50% in intraday trading to $7.88 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.79%, and it has moved by 97.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.84%. The short interest in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 47.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, EVLO is trading at a discount of -153.81% off the target high and -26.9% off the low.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evelo Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares have gone down -60.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.66% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.80% this quarter and then jump 41.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.20%. While earnings are projected to return 43.10% in 2023.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders