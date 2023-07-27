Now Is A Good Time To Buy ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO)

During the last session, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s traded shares were 3.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.69% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the RETO share is $13.20, that puts it down -528.57 from that peak though still a striking 52.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $15.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 386.08K shares over the past three months.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) registered a 7.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.69% in intraday trading to $2.10 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.00%, and it has moved by 89.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.69%. The short interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is 10700.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.20%. While earnings are projected to return 49.40% in 2023.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 2243.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4710.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 22427.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47096.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 808.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $1696.0.