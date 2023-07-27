Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Fell -6525.0%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s traded shares were 1.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. The 52-week high for the MOBQ share is $2.47, that puts it down -2987.5 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.04. The company’s market capitalization is $2.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.77 million shares over the past three months.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) registered a -0.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.13% in intraday trading to $0.08 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.54%, and it has moved by -52.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.77%. The short interest in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) is 2.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.30, which implies an increase of 98.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.30 and $5.30 respectively. As a result, MOBQ is trading at a discount of -6525.0% off the target high and -6525.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.30%. While earnings are projected to return 82.90% in 2023.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. insiders own 36.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.29%, with the float percentage being 6.71%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 30.88% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.31 million shares, is of Walleye Capital LLC’s that is approximately 8.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $55134.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 8881.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4751.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5950.0, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $1457.0.