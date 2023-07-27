Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Is Up 18.39% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s traded shares were 6.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.12% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the MPW share is $17.36, that puts it down -63.47 from that peak though still a striking 33.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.10. The company’s market capitalization is $6.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.06 million shares over the past three months.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. MPW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) registered a 2.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.12% in intraday trading to $10.62 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.82%, and it has moved by 18.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.79%. The short interest in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is 124.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.67, which implies an increase of 9.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, MPW is trading at a discount of -69.49% off the target high and 15.25% off the low.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Medical Properties Trust Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) shares have gone down -19.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.29% against -5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.20% this quarter and then drop -35.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $351.38 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $356.63 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $400.23 million and $352.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.20% and then jump by 1.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.80%. While earnings are projected to return 35.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.30% per annum.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is 1.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

Medical Properties Trust Inc. insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.40%, with the float percentage being 79.42%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 854 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 88.69 million shares (or 14.82% of all shares), a total value of $729.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $599.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 26.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $345.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.62 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $191.81 million.