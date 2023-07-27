Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS)’s Stock Is Up 32.15%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.27% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the MAS share is $61.72, that puts it up 1.07 from that peak though still a striking 32.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.33. The company’s market capitalization is $14.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

Masco Corporation (MAS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. MAS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Mastercard Incorporated.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) trade information

Masco Corporation (MAS) registered a 1.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.27% in intraday trading to $62.39 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.47%, and it has moved by 9.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.21%. The short interest in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) is 5.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.13, which implies a decrease of -2.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, MAS is trading at a discount of -15.4% off the target high and 27.87% off the low.

Masco Corporation (MAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Masco Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Masco Corporation (MAS) shares have gone up 21.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.61% against 8.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.30%. While earnings are projected to return 124.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.42% per annum.

MAS Dividends

Masco Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Masco Corporation is 1.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s Major holders

Masco Corporation insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.73%, with the float percentage being 100.06%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,015 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25.02 million shares (or 11.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.09 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 8.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $948.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Masco Corporation (MAS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $319.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.63 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $295.32 million.