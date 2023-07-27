Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the LMND share is $32.97, that puts it down -46.79 from that peak though still a striking 54.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.85 million shares over the past three months.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. LMND has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.03.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $22.46 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.73%, and it has moved by 31.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.83%. The short interest in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is 15.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.44, which implies a decrease of -28.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, LMND is trading at a discount of -78.09% off the target high and 64.38% off the low.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lemonade Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares have gone up 49.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.12% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.40% this quarter and then jump 27.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $97.53 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $101.99 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50 million and $74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 95.10% and then jump by 37.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.30%. While earnings are projected to return -16.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 22.10% per annum.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Lemonade Inc. insiders own 28.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.72%, with the float percentage being 49.85%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 304 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.98 million shares (or 17.24% of all shares), a total value of $269.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.04 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $113.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $34.08 million.