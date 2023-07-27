Is UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Still A Buy After plugging 26.23% Last Week?

During the recent session, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 42.06% or $3.79. The 52-week high for the URGN share is $16.11, that puts it down -25.86 from that peak though still a striking 46.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.87. The company’s market capitalization is $327.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 245.72K shares over the past three months.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. URGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) trade information

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) registered a 42.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 42.06% in intraday trading to $12.80 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.23%, and it has moved by 22.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.81%. The short interest in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) is 0.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.75, which implies an increase of 50.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, URGN is trading at a discount of -267.19% off the target high and 14.06% off the low.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UroGen Pharma Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) shares have gone up 60.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.72% against 11.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.60%. While earnings are projected to return 2.90% in 2023.

URGN Dividends

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s Major holders

UroGen Pharma Ltd. insiders own 9.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.61%, with the float percentage being 77.31%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.92 million shares (or 12.45% of all shares), a total value of $26.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.06 million shares, is of Credit Suisse Ag/’s that is approximately 4.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 0.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $1.57 million.