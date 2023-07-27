Is Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.75% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SMFL share is $33.78, that puts it down -5018.18 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.45 million shares over the past three months.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SMFL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.49.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) registered a 4.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.75% in intraday trading to $0.66 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.00%, and it has moved by -21.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.10%. The short interest in Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) is 62170.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 91.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, SMFL is trading at a discount of -1112.12% off the target high and -1112.12% off the low.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Smart for Life Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) shares have gone down -94.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.47% against 18.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -35.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -290.80% in 2023.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Smart for Life Inc. insiders own 29.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.98%, with the float percentage being 14.19%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5896.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $42746.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1734.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $12571.0.