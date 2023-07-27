Is Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s traded shares were 8.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.36% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the SLB share is $59.45, that puts it down -3.09 from that peak though still a striking 42.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.43. The company’s market capitalization is $84.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.60 million shares over the past three months.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SLB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 26 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Schlumberger N.V.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) registered a -0.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.36% in intraday trading to $57.67 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.54%, and it has moved by 21.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.44%. The short interest in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is 22.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Schlumberger Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares have gone up 3.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.16% against 29.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.00%. While earnings are projected to return 81.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 32.70% per annum.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Schlumberger Limited is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Schlumberger Limited insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.38%, with the float percentage being 83.55%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,905 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 127.43 million shares (or 8.97% of all shares), a total value of $6.26 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 105.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.19 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 43.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.3 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36.83 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $1.96 billion.