Is Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) Still A Buy After sinking -9.96% Last Week?

During the last session, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s traded shares were 7.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.30% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the RKLB share is $8.05, that puts it down -12.75 from that peak though still a striking 51.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.48. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.58 million shares over the past three months.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RKLB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $RGLB.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) registered a -6.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.30% in intraday trading to $7.14 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.96%, and it has moved by 32.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.88%. The short interest in Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) is 22.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.32, which implies an increase of 23.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.55 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, RKLB is trading at a discount of -96.08% off the target high and 36.27% off the low.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rocket Lab USA Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) shares have gone up 43.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.69% against 7.90.

While earnings are projected to return -11.90% in 2023.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders