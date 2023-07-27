Is Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (AMEX: NAK) 16.78% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s traded shares were 3.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.79% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the NAK share is $0.36, that puts it down -24.14 from that peak though still a striking 31.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $153.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NAK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) registered a 13.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.79% in intraday trading to $0.29 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.78%, and it has moved by 25.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.53%. The short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 7.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 10 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.90, which implies an increase of 67.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.90 and $0.90 respectively. As a result, NAK is trading at a discount of -210.34% off the target high and -210.34% off the low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares have gone up 21.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 16.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.60%. While earnings are projected to return 23.70% in 2023.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. insiders own 2.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.31%, with the float percentage being 11.55%. Kopernik Global Investors, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 32.07 million shares (or 6.05% of all shares), a total value of $7.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.25 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 18.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.61 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $3.01 million.