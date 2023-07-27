Is JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares were 7.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.56% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the JD share is $67.87, that puts it down -73.45 from that peak though still a striking 19.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.57. The company’s market capitalization is $61.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.21 million shares over the past three months.

JD.com Inc. (JD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. JD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 45 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 32 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

JD.com Inc. (JD) registered a 1.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.56% in intraday trading to $39.13 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.47%, and it has moved by 11.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.87%. The short interest in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is 30.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $399.02, which implies an increase of 90.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $197.92 and $697.41 respectively. As a result, JD is trading at a discount of -1682.29% off the target high and -405.8% off the low.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JD.com Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JD.com Inc. (JD) shares have gone down -36.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.06% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.60% this quarter and then drop -8.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.77 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.3 billion by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 139.90%. While earnings are projected to return 384.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.37% per annum.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JD.com Inc. is 0.62, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

JD.com Inc. insiders own 6.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.33%, with the float percentage being 18.45%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 832 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.08 million shares (or 1.76% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.24 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $888.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JD.com Inc. (JD) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco Global Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 10.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $576.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.6 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $392.69 million.