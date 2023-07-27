Is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 29.88% YTD?

During the recent session, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s traded shares were 3.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.94% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the HLX share is $9.16, that puts it up 4.48 from that peak though still a striking 64.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. HLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) registered a 10.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.94% in intraday trading to $9.59 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.38%, and it has moved by 34.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 201.42%. The short interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is 7.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.17, which implies an increase of 14.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, HLX is trading at a discount of -35.56% off the target high and 16.58% off the low.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) shares have gone up 21.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 195.83% against 29.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 283.30% this quarter and then jump 750.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $330.37 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $303.42 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $272.55 million and $287.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.20% and then jump by 5.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.90%. While earnings are projected to return -40.90% in 2023.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. insiders own 6.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.99%, with the float percentage being 101.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 296 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.71 million shares (or 16.31% of all shares), a total value of $191.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.81 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $106.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 10.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.47 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $33.0 million.