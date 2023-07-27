Is Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) On Track To Post A -41.32% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares were 7.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the HAL share is $43.42, that puts it down -13.64 from that peak though still a striking 39.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.30. The company’s market capitalization is $34.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.78 million shares over the past three months.

Halliburton Company (HAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. HAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.77.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Halliburton Company (HAL) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $38.21 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.24%, and it has moved by 20.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.45%. The short interest in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is 23.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.81, which implies an increase of 18.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, HAL is trading at a discount of -41.32% off the target high and 11.02% off the low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Halliburton Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Halliburton Company (HAL) shares have gone down -4.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.40% against 29.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.30% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.87 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.99 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.34 billion and $5.58 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.80% and then jump by 7.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.80%. While earnings are projected to return 6.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 29.50% per annum.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Halliburton Company is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.67 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Halliburton Company insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.34%, with the float percentage being 85.66%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,319 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 100.31 million shares (or 11.12% of all shares), a total value of $3.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Halliburton Company (HAL) shares are American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 29.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $921.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26.49 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $959.66 million.