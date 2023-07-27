Is Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $161.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the CVX share is $189.68, that puts it down -17.63 from that peak though still a striking 12.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $140.46. The company’s market capitalization is $297.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.64 million shares over the past three months.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CVX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Chevron Corporation (CVX) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.06% in intraday trading to $161.25 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.10%, and it has moved by 5.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.46%. The short interest in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is 18.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $183.92, which implies an increase of 12.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $166.00 and $205.00 respectively. As a result, CVX is trading at a discount of -27.13% off the target high and -2.95% off the low.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chevron Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chevron Corporation (CVX) shares have gone down -9.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.64% against -12.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.10%. While earnings are projected to return 124.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -7.68% per annum.

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Chevron Corporation is 6.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Major holders

Chevron Corporation insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.65%, with the float percentage being 72.68%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,890 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 160.66 million shares (or 8.48% of all shares), a total value of $26.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 133.84 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $21.84 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chevron Corporation (CVX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 52.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.5 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 45.94 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $7.39 billion.