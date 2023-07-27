Is Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.89% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the BKKT share is $3.79, that puts it down -125.6 from that peak though still a striking 35.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $450.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. BKKT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) registered a -2.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.89% in intraday trading to $1.68 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.60%, and it has moved by 34.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.15%. The short interest in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is 12.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.06 day(s) to cover.

The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $2.10 respectively. As a result, BKKT is trading at a discount of -25.0% off the target high and 25.6% off the low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bakkt Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) shares have gone down -2.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.36% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -300.00% this quarter and then jump 97.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.2 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.39 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.6 million and $12.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.50% and then jump by 50.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -139.50% in 2023.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders