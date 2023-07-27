Is 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Still A Buy After A 12.04% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.14% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the XXII share is $31.58, that puts it down -928.66 from that peak though still a striking 28.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $51.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. XXII has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.06.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) registered a 5.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.14% in intraday trading to $3.07 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.04%, and it has moved by -47.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.24%. The short interest in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) is 1.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.00, which implies an increase of 93.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, XXII is trading at a discount of -2343.0% off the target high and -225.73% off the low.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 22nd Century Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) shares have gone down -81.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.83% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.80% this quarter and then drop -10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 69.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.01 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.05 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.48 million and $19.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.80% and then jump by 44.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.20%. While earnings are projected to return -48.60% in 2023.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.53 million.