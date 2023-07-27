iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares were 11.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the IQ share is $7.99, that puts it down -49.35 from that peak though still a striking 69.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $5.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.55 million shares over the past three months.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IQ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.52% in intraday trading to $5.35 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.71%, and it has moved by 5.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.59%. The short interest in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is 48.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.18, which implies an increase of 90.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.21 and $83.98 respectively. As a result, IQ is trading at a discount of -1469.72% off the target high and -277.76% off the low.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iQIYI Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares have gone down -7.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,450.00% against -7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 225.00% this quarter and then jump 185.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $924.91 million and $1.1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.40% and then jump by 2.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90%. While earnings are projected to return 98.00% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.11% per annum.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders