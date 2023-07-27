Investing In L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $188.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.06% or -$14.31. The 52-week high for the LHX share is $255.10, that puts it down -35.51 from that peak though still a striking 7.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $174.55. The company’s market capitalization is $35.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. LHX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) trade information

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) registered a -7.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.06% in intraday trading to $188.25 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.84%, and it has moved by -2.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.87%. The short interest in L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is 1.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $237.33, which implies an increase of 20.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $169.00 and $338.00 respectively. As a result, LHX is trading at a discount of -79.55% off the target high and 10.23% off the low.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that L3Harris Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) shares have gone down -4.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.57% against 7.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.50%. While earnings are projected to return -39.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.14% per annum.

LHX Dividends

L3Harris Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for L3Harris Technologies Inc. is 4.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s Major holders

L3Harris Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.29%, with the float percentage being 84.75%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,517 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 17.96 million shares (or 9.48% of all shares), a total value of $3.52 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.5 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.2 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.97 million, or about 2.62% of the stock, which is worth about $976.11 million.