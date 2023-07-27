Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) Has Lost -30.10% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $76.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.91% or -$2.29. The 52-week high for the PI share is $144.90, that puts it down -89.86 from that peak though still a striking 10.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.98. The company’s market capitalization is $2.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 685.31K shares over the past three months.

Impinj Inc. (PI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) trade information

Impinj Inc. (PI) registered a -2.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.91% in intraday trading to $76.32 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.71%, and it has moved by -9.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.92%. The short interest in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is 3.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.00, which implies an increase of 21.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $130.00 respectively. As a result, PI is trading at a discount of -70.34% off the target high and 41.04% off the low.

Impinj Inc. (PI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Impinj Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Impinj Inc. (PI) shares have gone down -38.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.21% against -12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.80% this quarter and then jump 2.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $88.11 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.64 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $68.27 million and $76.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.10% and then jump by 19.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.60%. While earnings are projected to return 55.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

PI Dividends

Impinj Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s Major holders

Impinj Inc. insiders own 4.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.04%, with the float percentage being 105.57%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 343 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.85 million shares (or 10.69% of all shares), a total value of $209.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $185.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Impinj Inc. (PI) shares are Invesco Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco Discovery Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $49.21 million.