How Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 76.17% YTD?

During the recent session, Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)’s traded shares were 4.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 37.93% or $1.87. The 52-week high for the ULBI share is $5.77, that puts it up 15.15 from that peak though still a striking 46.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.67. The company’s market capitalization is $110.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14310.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 20.02K shares over the past three months.

Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ULBI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Ultralife Corporation.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) trade information

Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) registered a 37.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 37.93% in intraday trading to $6.80 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.46%, and it has moved by 46.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.85%. The short interest in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) is 42340.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 43.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, ULBI is trading at a discount of -76.47% off the target high and -76.47% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 49.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 17.50% per annum.

ULBI Dividends

Ultralife Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)’s Major holders

Ultralife Corporation insiders own 6.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.25%, with the float percentage being 67.88%. Visionary Wealth Advisors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.05 million shares (or 6.49% of all shares), a total value of $4.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.97 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 6.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.73 million.