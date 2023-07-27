How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) Given A -34.65% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s traded shares were 2.5 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.36% or $5.25. The 52-week high for the NXT share is $43.97, that puts it up 1.32 from that peak though still a striking 36.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.24. The company’s market capitalization is $6.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. NXT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) registered a 13.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.36% in intraday trading to $44.56 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.58%, and it has moved by 18.51% in 30 days. The short interest in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is 5.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.20, which implies an increase of 3.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, NXT is trading at a discount of -34.65% off the target high and 21.45% off the low.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nextracker Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $521.13 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $607.41 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -59.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 34.20% per annum.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

Nextracker Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.21%, with the float percentage being 57.21%. TPG GP A, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.28 million shares (or 33.30% of all shares), a total value of $554.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $154.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nextracker Inc. (NXT) shares are Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port owns about 0.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $11.65 million.