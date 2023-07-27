Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) Has Been Rising 28.32% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $80.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.28% or -$6.32. The 52-week high for the GGG share is $87.94, that puts it down -9.32 from that peak though still a striking 27.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.17. The company’s market capitalization is $13.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 942.59K shares over the past three months.

Graco Inc. (GGG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. GGG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) trade information

Graco Inc. (GGG) registered a -7.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.28% in intraday trading to $80.44 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.41%, and it has moved by -6.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.32%. The short interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) is 2.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $86.50, which implies an increase of 7.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $94.00 respectively. As a result, GGG is trading at a discount of -16.86% off the target high and 6.76% off the low.

Graco Inc. (GGG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Graco Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Graco Inc. (GGG) shares have gone up 19.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.73% against 12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.20% this quarter and then jump 6.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $589.5 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $600.84 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $545.64 million and $555.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.00% and then jump by 8.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.00%. While earnings are projected to return 5.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.40% per annum.

GGG Dividends

Graco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Graco Inc. is 0.94, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s Major holders

Graco Inc. insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.30%, with the float percentage being 90.06%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 767 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 16.87 million shares (or 10.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.37 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.81 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Graco Inc. (GGG) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 5.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $425.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.12 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $414.98 million.