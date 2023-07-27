GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Declined -9.55% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.95% or -$2.16. The 52-week high for the GFL share is $39.06, that puts it down -14.75 from that peak though still a striking 32.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.10. The company’s market capitalization is $16.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 936.68K shares over the past three months.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GFL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) registered a -5.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.95% in intraday trading to $34.04 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.45%, and it has moved by -9.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.18%. The short interest in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) is 3.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.63, which implies an increase of 18.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.70 and $47.07 respectively. As a result, GFL is trading at a discount of -38.28% off the target high and 18.63% off the low.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GFL Environmental Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) shares have gone up 7.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.33% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.80% this quarter and then jump 53.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.47 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.49 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.28 billion and $1.35 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.10% and then jump by 10.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.60%. While earnings are projected to return 70.20% in 2023.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GFL Environmental Inc. is 0.07, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

GFL Environmental Inc. insiders own 3.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.63%, with the float percentage being 95.54%. BC Partners Advisors L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 339 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 53.78 million shares (or 15.05% of all shares), a total value of $1.85 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.66 million shares, is of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board’s that is approximately 12.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) shares are Fidelity Series Canada Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Canada Fund owns about 3.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $73.01 million.