GETR’s 12.23% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.73% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the GETR share is $10.17, that puts it down -1894.12 from that peak though still a striking 54.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $42.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.15 million shares over the past three months.

Getaround Inc. (GETR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. GETR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Getaround Inc. (GETR) registered a -6.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.73% in intraday trading to $0.51 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.23%, and it has moved by 32.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.77%. The short interest in Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) is 0.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.25, which implies an increase of 59.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $1.25 respectively. As a result, GETR is trading at a discount of -145.1% off the target high and -145.1% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.44 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.12 million by the end of Mar 2023.

GETR Dividends

Getaround Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s Major holders

Getaround Inc. insiders own 12.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.74%, with the float percentage being 37.38%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 21.52 million shares (or 82.52% of all shares), a total value of $6.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.9 million shares, is of Braemar Energy Ventures III, LP’s that is approximately 14.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.11 million.