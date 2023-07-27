Following Its 52-Week Low, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG)’S Share Price Rose 7.61% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -32.69%

During the last session, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG)’s traded shares were 3.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.94% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the BNRG share is $4.23, that puts it down -359.78 from that peak though still a striking 7.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $16.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 47.47K shares over the past three months.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) trade information

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) registered a 4.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.94% in intraday trading to $0.92 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.69%, and it has moved by -4.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.43%. The short interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) is 6960.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BNRG Dividends

Brenmiller Energy Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG)’s Major holders

Brenmiller Energy Ltd insiders own 79.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.85%, with the float percentage being 73.16%. Altshuler Shaham Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.58% of all shares), a total value of $0.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94856.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $92958.0.