Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Investing Potential Is $0.96

During the recent session, Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s traded shares were 90.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 164.09% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the FEMY share is $2.20, that puts it down -129.17 from that peak though still a striking 66.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $13.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 636.24K shares over the past three months.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) registered a 164.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 164.09% in intraday trading to $0.96 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 142.14%, and it has moved by 70.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.10%. The short interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) is 20870.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Femasys Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Femasys Inc. (FEMY) shares have gone down -20.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.08% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.60% this quarter and then jump 16.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $270k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $270k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $303k and $347k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.90% and then drop by -22.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 14.10% in 2023.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders