Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS): With The Stock Up 57.92 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)’s traded shares were 2.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.53% or $3.05. The 52-week high for the CLS share is $16.61, that puts it up 14.86 from that peak though still a striking 57.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.21. The company’s market capitalization is $2.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 767.83K shares over the past three months.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) trade information

Celestica Inc. (CLS) registered a 18.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.53% in intraday trading to $19.51 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.56%, and it has moved by 36.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.28%. The short interest in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is 1.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies a decrease of -34.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, CLS is trading at a premium of 17.99% off the target high and 28.24% off the low.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celestica Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celestica Inc. (CLS) shares have gone up 48.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.32% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.90% this quarter and then jump 1.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.95 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.05 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.73 billion and $2.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.30% and then jump by 0.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.70%. While earnings are projected to return 43.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.70% per annum.

CLS Dividends

Celestica Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)’s Major holders

Celestica Inc. insiders own 1.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.68%, with the float percentage being 76.69%. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.22 million shares (or 12.14% of all shares), a total value of $157.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.83 million shares, is of Pzena Investment Management Llc’s that is approximately 5.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $75.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celestica Inc. (CLS) shares are Vanguard Selected Value Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Selected Value Fund owns about 3.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $30.96 million.