Boom Or Bust? Where Will Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.65% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the GENI share is $8.10, that puts it down -4.25 from that peak though still a striking 69.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GENI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) registered a 0.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.65% in intraday trading to $7.77 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.04%, and it has moved by 31.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 197.70%. The short interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is 2.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.40, which implies an increase of 7.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, GENI is trading at a discount of -54.44% off the target high and 35.65% off the low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genius Sports Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares have gone up 60.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 21.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.43 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $99.42 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.12 million and $78.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.10% and then jump by 26.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 77.20% in 2023.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Genius Sports Limited insiders own 44.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.95%, with the float percentage being 66.43%. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.56 million shares (or 9.02% of all shares), a total value of $92.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.57 million shares, is of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $52.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF owns about 5.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.58 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $12.48 million.