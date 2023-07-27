Boom Or Bust: Where Does EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.03% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the EZGO share is $2.20, that puts it down -12.24 from that peak though still a striking 81.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $127.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 75.49K shares over the past three months.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) registered a 1.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.03% in intraday trading to $1.96 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.55%, and it has moved by 18.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 180.00%. The short interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.93 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -70.40% in 2023.

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

EZGO Technologies Ltd. insiders own 11.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.11%, with the float percentage being 0.13%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 54300.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3630.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7114.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2944.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5770.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 403.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $789.0.