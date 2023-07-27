Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)’s -6.78% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the BHVN share is $26.64, that puts it down -11.93 from that peak though still a striking 76.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. BHVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.21.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $23.80 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.78%, and it has moved by 5.31% in 30 days. The short interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is 5.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.67, which implies an increase of 10.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, BHVN is trading at a discount of -30.25% off the target high and 11.76% off the low.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biohaven Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) shares have gone up 27.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.59% against 11.60.

While earnings are projected to return -151.80% in 2023.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Biohaven Ltd. insiders own 14.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.77%, with the float percentage being 110.99%. Stifel Financial Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.62 million shares (or 8.24% of all shares), a total value of $76.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.26 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 7.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $71.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.04 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $31.15 million.