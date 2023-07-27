As The Stock Rises By 42.40% Year-To-Date, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s traded shares were 2.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.66% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the OPK share is $2.77, that puts it down -55.62 from that peak though still a striking 43.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.75 million shares over the past three months.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. OPK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) registered a -1.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.66% in intraday trading to $1.78 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.21%, and it has moved by 9.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.35%. The short interest in OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is 38.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.32, which implies an increase of 58.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, OPK is trading at a discount of -377.53% off the target high and -12.36% off the low.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OPKO Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) shares have gone up 33.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.56% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $201.97 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $182.53 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $309.89 million and $183.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -34.80% and then drop by -0.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.50%. While earnings are projected to return -882.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

OPK Dividends

OPKO Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

OPKO Health Inc. insiders own 46.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.25%, with the float percentage being 44.97%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 282 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 41.55 million shares (or 5.38% of all shares), a total value of $60.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $51.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.95 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $13.69 million.