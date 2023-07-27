As The Stock Falls By -28.74% Year-To-Date, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s traded shares were 1.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.56% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CRON share is $3.62, that puts it down -100.0 from that peak though still a striking 8.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.66. The company’s market capitalization is $913.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CRON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) registered a 0.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.56% in intraday trading to $1.81 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.73%, and it has moved by -2.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.66%. The short interest in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is 10.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.56, which implies an increase of 29.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.55 and $3.77 respectively. As a result, CRON is trading at a discount of -108.29% off the target high and 14.36% off the low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cronos Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares have gone down -26.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.25% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 70.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.74 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.19 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.06 million and $24.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.40% and then drop by -2.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 58.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 45.80% per annum.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders