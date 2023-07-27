Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Is Down -19.31% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.51% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the ARVL share is $96.00, that puts it down -4407.04 from that peak though still a striking 23.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $32.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 711.66K shares over the past three months.

Arrival (ARVL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ARVL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Arrival (ARVL) registered a 6.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.51% in intraday trading to $2.13 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.41%, and it has moved by -19.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.12%. The short interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $268.44, which implies an increase of 99.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $268.44 and $268.44 respectively. As a result, ARVL is trading at a discount of -12502.82% off the target high and -12502.82% off the low.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Arrival insiders own 44.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.58%, with the float percentage being 33.69%. Citigroup Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.93 million shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $6.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Antara Capital Lp’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.73 million.