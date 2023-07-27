After A 17.46% Jump In The Last Week, Does KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 12.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.30% or $1.34. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $21.08, that puts it down -20.53 from that peak though still a striking 48.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.09. The company’s market capitalization is $20.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.79 million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) registered a 8.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.30% in intraday trading to $17.49 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.46%, and it has moved by 16.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.60%. The short interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 24.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.86 day(s) to cover.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KE Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares have gone down -5.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 161.76% against -15.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.80%. While earnings are projected to return -163.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 65.49% per annum.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.51%, with the float percentage being 44.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 450 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 38.18 million shares (or 3.19% of all shares), a total value of $719.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.23 million shares, is of HHLR Advisors, LTD’s that is approximately 2.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $588.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 15.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $222.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.91 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $163.35 million.