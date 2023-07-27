AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Fall -96.46% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s traded shares were 59.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 44.93% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AWIN share is $18.00, that puts it down -5042.86 from that peak though still a striking 37.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $20.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 681.73K shares over the past three months.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AWIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Armstrong World Industries Inc.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) registered a 44.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 44.93% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.86%, and it has moved by -8.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.52%. The short interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 65.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, AWIN is trading at a discount of -185.71% off the target high and -185.71% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -52.10% in 2023.

AWIN Dividends

AERWINS Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders

AERWINS Technologies Inc. insiders own 34.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.65%, with the float percentage being 30.17%. Walleye Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of First Foundation Advisors’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $94000.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) shares are Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $1.26 million.