2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU):The Stock Was Up 15.44 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.77% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the TWOU share is $13.15, that puts it down -232.91 from that peak though still a striking 15.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.34. The company’s market capitalization is $320.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

2U Inc. (TWOU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TWOU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2U, Inc.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

2U Inc. (TWOU) registered a 4.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.77% in intraday trading to $3.95 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.03%, and it has moved by 7.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.33%. The short interest in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is 7.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.67, which implies an increase of 59.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, TWOU is trading at a discount of -381.01% off the target high and -51.9% off the low.

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 2U Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 2U Inc. (TWOU) shares have gone down -48.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 292.86% against 18.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.40%. While earnings are projected to return -59.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

2U Inc. insiders own 2.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.54%, with the float percentage being 97.26%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 282 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.78 million shares (or 10.92% of all shares), a total value of $35.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.34 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $50.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 2U Inc. (TWOU) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.36 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $14.83 million.