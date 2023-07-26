WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) have been traded, and its beta is -0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.45, and it changed around $0.11 or 8.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.57M. WISA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.90, offering almost -5341.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.48% since then. We note from WiSA Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

WiSA Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WISA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WiSA Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.62 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Instantly WISA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.54% year-to-date, but still up 6.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is 12.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WISA is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -589.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -175.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $650k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect WiSA Technologies Inc. to make $1.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $946k and $937k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.10%.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of WiSA Technologies Inc. shares, and 0.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.76%. WiSA Technologies Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.17% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.18 million.

Anson Funds Management LP, with 1.42% or 74929.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 727.0 shares worth $3256.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 510.0 shares worth around $2284.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.