Why Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.93, and it changed around -$0.62 or -1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.39B. ST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.34, offering almost -29.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.62% since then. We note from Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ST as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sensata Technologies Holding plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) trade information

Instantly ST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.99 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.84% year-to-date, but still down -10.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) is -3.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ST is forecast to be at a low of $48.00 and a high of $74.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) estimates and forecasts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.98 percent over the past six months and at a 13.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc to make $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.02 billion and $1.01 billion respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.50%. Sensata Technologies Holding plc earnings are expected to increase by -12.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

ST Dividends

Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 23 and October 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares, and 100.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.50%. Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock is held by 602 institutions, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.80% of the shares, which is about 16.47 million shares worth $683.49 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.56% or 14.58 million shares worth $604.93 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Value Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.29 million shares worth $344.02 million, making up 5.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $292.05 million, which represents about 4.61% of the total shares outstanding.