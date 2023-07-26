WeWork Inc.’s (WE): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 19.55 million shares of the WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.02 or -7.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $521.68M. WE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.93, offering almost -2370.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from WeWork Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.33 million.

WeWork Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WeWork Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2935 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.15% year-to-date, but still down -14.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is 16.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WE is forecast to be at a low of $0.20 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $850.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect WeWork Inc. to make $864.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $815 million and $864.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.10%.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.08% of WeWork Inc. shares, and 89.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.62%. WeWork Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 15.37% of the shares, which is about 324.35 million shares worth $463.82 million.

Softbank Group Corporation, with 15.37% or 324.35 million shares worth $252.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 11.02 million shares worth $12.78 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.47 million shares worth around $12.11 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.