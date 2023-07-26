Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.66, and it changed around $27.25 or 45.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.86B. VICR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.39, offering almost 4.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.33% since then. We note from Vicor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.33K.

Vicor Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VICR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vicor Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) trade information

Instantly VICR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 45.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 86.74 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.23% year-to-date, but still up 45.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) is 56.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -14.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VICR is forecast to be at a low of $72.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 7.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vicor Corporation to make $104.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $103.12 million and $105.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 167.00%. Vicor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -55.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

VICR Dividends

Vicor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.69% of Vicor Corporation shares, and 56.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.91%. Vicor Corporation stock is held by 275 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.62% of the shares, which is about 2.48 million shares worth $116.27 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.73% or 2.19 million shares worth $102.74 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.02 million shares worth $108.82 million, making up 6.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $32.7 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.