Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.32, and it changed around $0.21 or 4.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $215.03M. VRCA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.69, offering almost -63.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.03% since then. We note from Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.54K.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VRCA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) trade information

Instantly VRCA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.76 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 93.45% year-to-date, but still down -24.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) is -11.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRCA is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -181.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -87.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) estimates and forecasts

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.40 percent over the past six months and at a -117.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -54.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $320k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $1.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $214k and $4.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -68.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.00%.

VRCA Dividends

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.94% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 23.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.52%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.01% of the shares, which is about 5.04 million shares worth $32.75 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with 6.32% or 2.65 million shares worth $17.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $11.25 million, making up 3.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $2.24 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.