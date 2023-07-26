Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 3.83 million shares of the Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around -$0.1 or -7.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $211.17M. TIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.69, offering almost -341.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.81% since then. We note from Tingo Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.35 million.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) trade information

Instantly TIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Tuesday, 07/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 55.42% year-to-date, but still down -13.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) is 8.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) estimates and forecasts

Tingo Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.72 percent over the past six months and at a 971.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 487.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,633.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,071.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $915 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tingo Group Inc. to make $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.96 million and $13.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7,551.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9,095.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.40%.

TIO Dividends

Tingo Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 21 and August 25.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.20% of Tingo Group Inc. shares, and 5.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.08%. Tingo Group Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 5.02 million shares worth $6.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.20% or 1.96 million shares worth $2.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.99 million shares worth $3.86 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $1.98 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.